StockNews.com Upgrades Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Maiden Price Performance

Maiden stock opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Maiden has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Keith A. Thomas sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total value of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,294.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Maiden by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 410,195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maiden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Maiden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.