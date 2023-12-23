StockNews.com Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set an equal weight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.16.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82. PayPal has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

