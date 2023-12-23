StockNews.com Lowers Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of ITI opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $5.12.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. Iteris had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 0.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iteris will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the first quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the second quarter worth $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the third quarter worth $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Iteris during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Iteris during the third quarter worth $52,000. 64.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. The company offers smart mobility infrastructure solutions include traveler information systems, transportation performance measurement software, traffic analytics software, transportation operations software, transportation-related data sets, advanced sensing devices, managed services, traffic engineering services, and mobility consulting services.

