STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on STM. UBS Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STM stock opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.41. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 15.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,191 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 5.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

(Get Free Report)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.