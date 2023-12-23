Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 69.39% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$12.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, October 27th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on Advantage Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.48.
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$136.72 million for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 11.10%. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.014944 EPS for the current year.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
