Sourceless (STR) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 23rd. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market cap of $196.04 million and $13,525.60 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sourceless has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sourceless Profile

STR is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io.

Sourceless Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00933687 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $13,634.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

