Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46,300.0% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.9% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $176.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $233.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.80.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $167.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $123.11 and a 1-year high of $169.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $40.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

