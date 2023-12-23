Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.250-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $56.15 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $49.98 and a 52 week high of $63.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.23. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Sonoco Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.13%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SON shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $61.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sonoco Products

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SON. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,240,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,546,000 after buying an additional 972,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $53,429,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 1st quarter valued at $51,618,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,991,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,633,000 after purchasing an additional 362,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,228,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,875,000 after purchasing an additional 277,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Further Reading

