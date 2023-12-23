Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.78.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $75.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $9,794,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the period. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter valued at about $895,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SQM opened at $60.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.28. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $98.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.04.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.84). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 31.87% and a return on equity of 57.40%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.6094 dividend. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 12.63%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

