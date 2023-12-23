SmartFi (SMTF) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.02 Billion

SmartFi (SMTF) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, SmartFi has traded up 202.2% against the US dollar. SmartFi has a market cap of $1.02 billion and $1.15 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SmartFi

SmartFi’s genesis date was September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official website is smartfi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.

[Telegram](https://t.me/SmartFiChat)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/z3Mvzdubah)[Medium](https://smartfiportal.medium.com/)

[Whitepaper](https://cryptocompare.com/media/40485108/recentwhitepaper.pdf)”

Buying and Selling SmartFi

