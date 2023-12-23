SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Piper Sandler

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SITC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11. SITE Centers has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $14.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 126.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth $792,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 206.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 83.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in SITE Centers by 826.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

