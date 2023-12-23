Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $161.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $144.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $142.30 on Thursday. Simon Property Group has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $121.42 and its 200-day moving average is $117.04. The company has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,821,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,144,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,337,000 after purchasing an additional 765,146 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,656,000 after purchasing an additional 421,554 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.