Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $398,141.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLAB opened at $132.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.64. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.56 and a 52-week high of $194.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.26. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $203.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SLAB shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Barclays upgraded Silicon Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

