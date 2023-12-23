Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) and Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT) Critical Analysis

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Free Report) and Universal Detection Technology (OTCMKTS:UNDT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Senseonics and Universal Detection Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 1 0 1 0 2.00 Universal Detection Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Senseonics currently has a consensus price target of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 108.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

16.6% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.6% of Universal Detection Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Senseonics and Universal Detection Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics -158.75% -111.66% -28.88% Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Senseonics and Universal Detection Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $16.39 million 19.34 $142.12 million ($0.09) -6.67 Universal Detection Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Senseonics has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Detection Technology.

Summary

Universal Detection Technology beats Senseonics on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense, Eversense XL, and Eversense E3 which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

About Universal Detection Technology

Universal Detection Technology engages in the research, development, marketing, and resale of detection devices for detecting chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It supplies bioterrorism detection kits capable of detecting anthrax, ricin, botulinum, plague, and SEBs; mold detection kits; chemical detection equipment; and radiation detection systems. The company also provides various counter-terrorism services, such as training courses for first responders; event security; threat evaluation and consulting; and DVDs aimed at providing information and training regarding combating terrorism and managing emergency situations. It serves first responders, as well as bioterror and military defense markets. The company markets and sells its products through in-house staff and outside consultants, as well as through the Internet. The company was formerly known as Pollution Research and Control Corporation and changed its name to Universal Detection Technology in August 2003. Universal Detection Technology was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

