ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

SCSC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

ScanSource Stock Performance

SCSC stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $999.92 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $39.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.18). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. ScanSource’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ScanSource will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ScanSource

In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,535.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,535.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brandy Ford sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total value of $25,764.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,669.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ScanSource

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ScanSource by 0.5% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ScanSource by 5.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in ScanSource by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ScanSource by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ScanSource by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

