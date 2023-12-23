Sarah L. Super Sells 419 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jack in the Box Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $82.84 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.43 and a 52 week high of $99.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jack in the Box

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

