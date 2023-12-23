Sara Bay Financial Acquires 152 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $475.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $378.15 and a 1 year high of $479.08. The company has a market cap of $368.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $448.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $445.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.