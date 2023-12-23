RVW Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RVW Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100,169.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,339,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,718,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after acquiring an additional 123,254,064 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 16.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,592,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,218,954,000 after acquiring an additional 6,580,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.70.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $101.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $97.48 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.35.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

