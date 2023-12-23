Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $464.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FDS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.56.

NYSE:FDS opened at $468.92 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $377.89 and a 1-year high of $475.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $432.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.72%.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,562,659.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.79, for a total transaction of $1,358,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,782.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 9,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.76, for a total value of $4,188,011.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,562,659.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,629 shares of company stock valued at $11,390,138 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

