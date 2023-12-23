Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 106,490.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 186,254,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,551,004,000 after purchasing an additional 186,079,431 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 22.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,496,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,565,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,965 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $745,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,828 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3,399.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,958,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

ROP opened at $542.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $516.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $495.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $416.77 and a 12-month high of $551.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.99%.

ROP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.57.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

