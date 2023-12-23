Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 100,409.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,955,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,262,000 after buying an additional 2,953,044 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,016,000 after buying an additional 2,579,717 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,218,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,038,000 after buying an additional 2,537,136 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 414.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,062,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,324,000 after buying an additional 2,467,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,426,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $325,990,000 after buying an additional 953,613 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.50.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $86.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

