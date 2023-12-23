Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 5,800 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in AbbVie by 6.9% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 416,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,131,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 27,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ABBV opened at $154.94 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.29 and its 200 day moving average is $144.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $273.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

