RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $36.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.67.

RingCentral Stock Performance

Shares of RNG opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.88. RingCentral has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $49.32.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $1,555,222.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other RingCentral news, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Vladimir Shmunis sold 58,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $1,682,644.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 371,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,743,603.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591 in the last ninety days. 6.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,971,000 after buying an additional 469,280 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,462,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 32,867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

