Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Revolution Medicines from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

RVMD stock opened at $27.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.50. Revolution Medicines has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $35.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.63.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 1,003.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $45,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 76,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,174.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $77,518.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,995.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total transaction of $45,972.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,174.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,329 shares of company stock worth $1,921,872. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,643,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,935,000 after purchasing an additional 303,088 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,572,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,646,000 after purchasing an additional 282,786 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 13.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,378 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,644,000.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies.

