Retirement Guys Formula LLC Raises Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,704,616,000 after buying an additional 2,841,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,410,057,000 after buying an additional 1,548,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $12,607,487,000 after buying an additional 115,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total transaction of $16,373,493.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.65, for a total transaction of $195,637.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,174,795.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 592,708 shares of company stock valued at $196,271,803 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on META shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.74.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $353.39 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.51 and a 1 year high of $357.20. The company has a market cap of $908.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.85 and a 200 day moving average of $307.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

