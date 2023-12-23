Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

FRBK stock opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 million, a PE ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $2.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic First Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

