Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $210.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.27.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $182.72 on Wednesday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.32.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.68 million. Repligen had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total transaction of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Repligen by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Repligen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Repligen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

