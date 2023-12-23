ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) vs. Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IESVF) Head-To-Head Analysis

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) and Invinity Energy Systems (OTCMKTS:IESVF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Invinity Energy Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReNew Energy Global 2.86% 2.28% 0.36% Invinity Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by institutional investors. 8.7% of ReNew Energy Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReNew Energy Global $1.09 billion 2.57 -$58.00 million $0.05 149.83 Invinity Energy Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ReNew Energy Global and Invinity Energy Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Invinity Energy Systems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReNew Energy Global.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ReNew Energy Global and Invinity Energy Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReNew Energy Global 0 0 5 0 3.00 Invinity Energy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus price target of $8.15, indicating a potential upside of 8.81%. Given ReNew Energy Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ReNew Energy Global is more favorable than Invinity Energy Systems.

Summary

ReNew Energy Global beats Invinity Energy Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReNew Energy Global

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operation and maintenance services; consultancy services; and sells renewable energy certificates. ReNew Energy Global Plc was founded in 2011 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Invinity Energy Systems

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. It also offers electric related services. The company provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications. Invinity Energy Systems plc was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Saint Helier, the United Kingdom.

