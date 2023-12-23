Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Now Covered by Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RDW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE RDW opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.61. Redwire has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $4.58.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.35 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. On average, analysts predict that Redwire will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 719.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 91.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

