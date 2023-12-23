Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $397,000 Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 26,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $154.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day moving average of $144.49. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 152.70% and a net margin of 11.81%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC downgraded AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet upgraded AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

