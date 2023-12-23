Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $344,000 Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% in the first quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the second quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the second quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

