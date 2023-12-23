Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,103 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,776,067 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,704,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,542,953 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,410,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,053,475 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $12,607,487,000 after acquiring an additional 115,131 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. CICC Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.74.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 46,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.05, for a total value of $16,373,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total value of $2,700,905.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,049,022.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 592,708 shares of company stock worth $196,271,803 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META opened at $353.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $325.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.50. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.51 and a 52 week high of $357.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

