Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.33. Recon Technology has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recon Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCON. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recon Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 846.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recon Technology by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.76% of the company’s stock.

About Recon Technology

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

