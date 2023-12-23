Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Rayonier from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.33.

Rayonier Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. Rayonier has a 52-week low of $24.84 and a 52-week high of $37.79.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rayonier will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.12%.

Institutional Trading of Rayonier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Rayonier by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,404 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Rayonier by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rayonier by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Rayonier by 221.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 248,599 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Rayonier by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Further Reading

