Raymond James Trims Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Target Price to $37.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Range Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Scotiabank raised shares of Range Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Range Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Range Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

RRC opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.88.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.73%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,135,388 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $634,920,000 after purchasing an additional 111,026 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 6,963,163 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after purchasing an additional 616,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,184,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $181,816,000 after purchasing an additional 174,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Further Reading

