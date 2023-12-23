Raymond James Trims Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Target Price to $190.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $214.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup downgraded Diamondback Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.69.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $156.39 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.67.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 20.9% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 29.1% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 80,435 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,566,000 after acquiring an additional 18,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

