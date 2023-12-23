Raymond James Initiates Coverage on Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Pacira BioSciences from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $33.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.22 and a beta of 0.72. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $25.93 and a one year high of $48.60.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $163.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.83 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 1.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,102,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,055,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,383,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

