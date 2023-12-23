Raymond James Increases Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $165.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.53.

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $147.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.43. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $88.42 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.02 earnings per share. Lennar’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

In related news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,455. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,599,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Lennar by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 27,050 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lennar by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 95,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,744,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

