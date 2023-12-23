Raymond James Cuts FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target to $275.00

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $279.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $322.00 to $305.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna raised shares of FedEx from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $288.38.

FedEx Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $248.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.76. FedEx has a 52-week low of $171.55 and a 52-week high of $285.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FedEx will post 18.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.86%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,729,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,961,716,000 after acquiring an additional 59,161 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 15,260 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FedEx by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 403,462 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 342,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

