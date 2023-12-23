Quipt Home Medical’s (QIPT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

QIPT opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $215.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.28 and a beta of 0.64. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $7.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Quipt Home Medical by 2,223.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. It offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep apnea, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

