Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Cameco Co. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CCO)

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$575.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 4.82%.

CCO has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on Cameco from C$68.50 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eight Capital upped their target price on Cameco from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$67.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$65.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Cameco

Cameco Stock Performance

TSE CCO opened at C$57.88 on Thursday. Cameco has a 52-week low of C$30.02 and a 52-week high of C$63.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$58.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cameco

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total value of C$603,600.00. In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Scott Mchardy sold 23,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.50, for a total value of C$1,468,620.00. Also, Senior Officer Dale Robert Clark sold 10,000 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.36, for a total transaction of C$603,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,719 shares of company stock worth $5,496,919. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cameco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.