Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
Shares of Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 63.08% and a negative return on equity of 224.43%.
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
