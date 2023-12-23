Piper Sandler Raises Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target to $172.00

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $148.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $142.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, with a total value of $39,199.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,659.79. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian J. Mcdade purchased 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.19 per share, for a total transaction of $39,199.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,810,659.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.04 per share, with a total value of $63,823.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,471,959.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 65.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 854,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,278,000 after purchasing an additional 337,430 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 66,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 131,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,214,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

(Get Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.