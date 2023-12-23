Piper Sandler Raises Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target to $122.00

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $116.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRT. Evercore ISI raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

FRT opened at $104.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $85.27 and a 52-week high of $115.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $34,468.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,907,066.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $461,968.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,470 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,484.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Federal Realty Investment Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,481,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $728,764,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at $80,342,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 62.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,330,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,432,000 after acquiring an additional 512,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,717,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,538,000 after acquiring an additional 509,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.