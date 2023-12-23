Piper Sandler Raises Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Price Target to $77.00

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.00.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BXP

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

BXP stock opened at $70.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Boston Properties has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $79.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 318.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,383,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,011,742,000 after acquiring an additional 404,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,399,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,495 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $857,967,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,765,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,767,000 after buying an additional 151,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 7,525,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,417,000 after acquiring an additional 164,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Properties

(Get Free Report)

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.