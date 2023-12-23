Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Price Target Raised to $193.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $171.00 to $193.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday, October 30th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Piper Sandler Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

PIPR opened at $173.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 1.35. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $120.97 and a 12 month high of $182.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.06. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $289.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 57.28%.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,543.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $34,688.16. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,180.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,154 shares of company stock worth $1,008,602 over the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PIPR. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,601,000 after acquiring an additional 144,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $18,683,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 547,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,753,000 after buying an additional 125,659 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 107,640 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 2,650.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 109,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,186,000 after purchasing an additional 105,576 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

