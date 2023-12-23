Piper Sandler Boosts Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Price Target to $30.00

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.86.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of KRG opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 564.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

