Piper Sandler Boosts Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Price Target to $11.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HPP has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.11.

HPP stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.23.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.48). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 10.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $231.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.37 million. Research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 190,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,103,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,313,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2,367.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

