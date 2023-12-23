Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $257.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th.

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,436 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 264 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,491 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $228.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $257.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.24.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a $3.20 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

