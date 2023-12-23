Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Raised by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $160.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

